March 3 primary election results

Polls for Tuesday’s primary election closed at 8 p.m. in California, and Democratic presidential Bernie Sanders is far ahead of the other candidates in the Golden State. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is in second place in California, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is in third place here despite his impressive wins in states including Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Minnesota. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is barely ahead of Pete Buttigieg — who dropped out of the race on Sunday — in California, a bad sign for her campaign.

In a closely-watched local race, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is currently in first place in the 50th Congressional District, according to early returns; Republicans Darrell Issa and Carl DeMaio are splitting the conservative vote in the heavily-Republican district, which includes Fallbrook, but Issa appears to be edging ahead of DeMaio.

Here are the results for the contests Village News is watching as of 9:50 p.m.:

Democratic presidential primary - San Diego County

BERNIE SANDERS 44,436 27.31%

MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG 29,849 18.34%

JOSEPH R. BIDEN 26,897 16.53%

PETE BUTTIGIEG 21,687 13.33%

ELIZABETH WARREN 20,078 12.34%

AMY KLOBUCHAR 9,435 5.80%

TOM STEYER 6,057 3.72%

ANDREW YANG 1,523 0.94%

TULSI GABBARD 1,103 0.68%

JULIÃN CASTRO 396 0.24%

ROQUE "ROCKY" DE LA FUENTE III 220 0.14%

CORY BOOKER 207 0.13%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 191 0.12%

MICHAEL BENNET 163 0.10%

JOHN K. DELANEY 120 0.07%

MARK STEWART GREENSTEIN 96 0.06%

MICHAEL A. ELLINGER 74 0.05%

DEVAL PATRICK 66 0.04%

JOE SESTAK 65 0.04%

MOSIE BOYD 47 0.03%

Write-in 0 0.00%

50th Congressional District

AMMAR CAMPA-NAJJAR 27,110 34.56%

DARRELL ISSA 19,028 24.26%

CARL DEMAIO 16,947 21.60%

BRIAN W. JONES 8,404 10.71%

MARISA CALDERON 3,891 4.96%

NATHAN "NATE" WILKINS 1,632 2.08%

HELEN L. HORVATH 486 0.62%

JOSE CORTES 424 0.54%

HENRY ALAN OTA 372 0.47%

LUCINDA KWH JAHN 155 0.20%

Write-in 0 0.00%

San Diego County Board of Supervisors - District 1

BEN HUESO 12,406 31.11%

RAFA CASTELLANOS 6,831 17.13%

NORA VARGAS 5,945 14.91%

ALEX GALICIA 5,457 13.68%

SOPHIA RODRIGUEZ 5,183 13.00%

HENRY BELISLE 1,969 4.94%

TONY VILLAFRANCA 1,061 2.66%

CAMILO MARQUEZ 1,031 2.59%

San Diego County Board of Supervisors - District 2

JOEL ANDERSON 26,097 37.89%

STEVE VAUS 23,537 34.17%

KENYA TAYLOR 14,769 21.44%

BRIAN SESKO 4,475 6.50%

Write-in 0 0.00%

San Diego County Board of Supervisors - District 3

KRISTIN DIANE GASPAR 32,285 47.68%

TERRA LAWSON-REMER 19,131 28.26%

OLGA DIAZOLGA DIAZ 16,291 24.06%

Write-inWrite-in 0 0.00%

San Diego County Measure A - voter approval for amendments to county general plan

YES 165,308 51.09%

NO 158,230 48.91%

San Diego County Measure B - Newland Sierra

NO 187,717 57.67%

YES 137,792 42.33%