Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff to comply with federal order to release migrant-arrest data

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 11:33pm



City News Service

Special to Village News

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday, Feb. 20, it will comply with federal court orders seeking migrant-arrest data that California’s sanctuary state legislation seeks to shield.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials served subpoenas on the sheriff’s department Friday to compel it to produce information on four recent cases involving arrests of Mexican nationals believed to be in the country without authorization. It was the first time ICE had taken such a step in California.

Though the passage of state...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
