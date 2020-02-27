Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors approve Bonsall and Pala zoning and land use amendments

 
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved various zoning, land use designation and other changes including the re-designation of four parcels in Bonsall and one in Pala.

The changes which were part of a periodic update to the county’s general plan were approved in a 5-0 vote Jan. 29. Both the Bonsall and the Pala land use designation modifications involve a change to OS-R (Open Space – Recreation) for land which will be added to county parks. The four parcels in Bonsall total 63.26 acres and were acquired for the future San Luis Rey River Park. The 9.74-acre parcel in Pala wil...



