One of the hardest, but most rewarding parts about being a San Diego County Supervisor is being able to help out many groups in our community. Through the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program, we are able to fund nonprofit organizations who provide essential services to citizens of San Diego County. Reinvesting taxpayer money in worthwhile organizations is a benefit to the citizens and communities of North County.

Although there are many wonderful programs in our region, we wanted to highlight some for their outstanding work.

The Carlsbad Fire Department Foundation is a wonderful group that assists the residents in Carlsbad. We were able to allocate $17,875 toward the purchase of the Stop the Bleeding Kits which assist emergency personnel with on-site accidents and other incidents in Carlsbad.

Another wonderful organization that we all know, and love is the Valley Center Western Days, Inc. Established in 1950, Valley Center Western Days has become a staple for the community. The family-friendly, communitywide celebration will be held this year May 23. By providing $15,000 this will help with the purchase of signage, stage, audio system and many other essential items. I encourage everyone to come out for the 70th annual, later this year.

One of the most important groups in our county is the San Diego Food Bank. The food bank provides nutritious food to people in need, advocate for the hungry and educate the public about hunger-related issues. One of the biggest items needed was a large-scale refrigerator for the North County Food bank. Through our allocation, they will now able to purchase his much-needed item.

There are many more wonderful organizations throughout San Diego County that help in the community. We want to hear from you, so please contact my office or visit my website to learn more and see if you may qualify for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program.