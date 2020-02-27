Fallbrook boys basketball's season ends in CIF semifinals

Jeff Pack

Last year they won one game all season. A year later, the Fallbrook Union High School’s Varsity Boys Basketball team fell just six points short of going to the CIF San Diego Section Division 5 Championship game when they lost 50-44 to Classical Academy on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Fallbrook High.

After senior Joel Calhoun tied the game at 36 apiece just after the fourth quarter began, the Caimans pulled away gradually by making big shots and making free throws down the stretch.

The No. 1 seeded Warriors finished the season with an 18-9 record, their best record in som...