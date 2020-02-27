Golden State Golf Tour presents The Fallbrook Open

FALLBROOK – The Golden State Golf Tour announced it will host the inaugural Fallbrook Open golf tournament March 4-6, at the Golf Club of California in Fallbrook.

The 54-hole event will feature some of the best “up and coming” professional golfers on the West Coast, playing for an expected purse of $80,000 and a $16,000 first prize. The first round begins Wednesday, March 4.

“We’re excited to bring the Golden State Tour to Fallbrook this year,” Mike O’Leary, executive director of Golden State Tour, said. “As a longtime Fallbrook resident, I’ve wanted to establish this event for many years and the Golf Club of California will be a challenging test for these talented players. Our goal is to cement this tournament as a staple on our schedule and within the Fallbrook community for many years to come.”

The Golden State Golf Tour has provided aspiring professional golfers with a competitive tournament environment since 1982. Now in its 38th season, the tour schedule consists of 25 professional events each year throughout California, Arizona and Nevada.

To learn more about the Golden State Tour, http://www.goldenstatetour.com, and the upcoming Fallbrook Open at the Golf Club of California, http://www.thegolfclubofcalifornia.com, contact Michael O’Leary at (760) 822-8263.

Submitted by Golden State Tour.