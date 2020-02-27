Pala Casino named presenting sponsor of Fallbrook Open golf tournament

PALA CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will be the Presenting Sponsor for the inaugural Fallbrook Open professional golf tournament. Hosted by the Golden State Golf Tour, the tournament will run March 4-6, 2020 at the Golf Club of CA in Fallbrook, California. The 54-hole event will feature some of the best ‘up and coming’ professional golfers on the West Coast, playing for an expected purse of $50,000 and a $10,000 first prize. The first round begins on Wednesday, March 4.

“We’re excited to bring the Golden State Tour to Fallbrook this year and even more excited to have Pala Casino Spa Resort as Presenting Sponsor,” said Mike O’Leary, Golden State Golf Tour’s Executive Director. “As a long-time Fallbrook resident, I’ve wanted to establish a professional golf tournament in this town for many years and the Golf Club of CA will serve as a challenging test for these talented players. My goal is to cement this tournament as a staple on our schedule and within the Fallbrook community for many years to come.”

The Golden State Golf Tour has provided aspiring professional golfers with a competitive tournament environment since 1982. Now in its 38th season, the annual tour schedule consists of 25+ professional events throughout California, Arizona & Nevada.

“The Fallbrook Open is about more than golf; it is about giving these aspiring players an opportunity to expand their horizons and showcase their talent in the spirit of healthy competition,” said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala Casino Spa Resort. “Pala Casino and the Pala Band of Mission Indians are privileged to be the Presenting Sponsors of this inaugural event.”

To learn more about the Golden State Tour (www.goldenstatetour.com) and the upcoming Fallbrook Open at the Golf Club of California (www.thegolfclubofcalifornia.com), please contact Michael O’Leary at 760.822.8263.

About Pala Casino Spa & Resort

Pala Casino Spa & Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Pala also offers 10 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

For more information, visit http://www.palacasino.com, http://www.facebook.com/palacasino, or http://www.twitter.com/palacasino.

About Golden State Tour

The Golden State Golf Tour (GST) is the longest running professional golf 'mini' tour in the country. Since 1982, GST has consistently provided professional golfers with a competitive golf tournament environment throughout California and other areas of the West Coast. Thousands of talented professionals, including Xander Schauffele, Charlie Hoffman, John Chin, Kevin Na, Nick Watney, Brendan Steele and Kirk Triplett have competed on the Golden State Tour over the years and the future holds thousands more. The GST Mission is true to the professional golfer and to the value of a professional golf event. Dedicated to creating a tournament environment benefitting the player, the host club and the local community.