Warrior girls' basketball drops opening playoff game

Fallbrook High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team seeded No. 7 in the CIF San Diego Section Division 3 CIF Playoffs, fell to No. 10 Madison High School 41-37, ending the Warriors’ season Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Fallbrook.

Madison’s Cameron Smith was too much for the Warriors, scoring 20 of the Warhawks’ 41 points. Statistics for the Warriors were not available as of press time.

Head coach Jessica Ramirez’ Warriors finished with a 17-11 overall record while posting a 6-4 Valley League record, taking third place in the league.

