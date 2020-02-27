Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warrior girls' basketball drops opening playoff game

 
Last updated 2/27/2020 at 4:35pm



Fallbrook High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team seeded No. 7 in the CIF San Diego Section Division 3 CIF Playoffs, fell to No. 10 Madison High School 41-37, ending the Warriors’ season Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Fallbrook.

Madison’s Cameron Smith was too much for the Warriors, scoring 20 of the Warhawks’ 41 points. Statistics for the Warriors were not available as of press time.

Head coach Jessica Ramirez’ Warriors finished with a 17-11 overall record while posting a 6-4 Valley League record, taking third place in the league.

