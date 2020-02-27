Warriors girls' rugby team brings home championship again

The Fallbrook High School Warriors girls' varsity rugby team won the SoCal High School Championship Saturday, Feb. 22, at the University of San Diego.

The Fallbrook High School's girls' varsity rugby team again brought home the SoCal High School Championship with a 80-5 win over Rancho Bernardo High School Saturday, Feb. 22, at the University of San Diego's Manchester Field.

The Warriors played without their head coach, Craig Pinnell, who was out of the country attending a wedding. With assistant coach John Duncan at the helm, the Warriors didn't miss a beat, scoring their opening try of the contest just 20 seconds after the opening kick.

The Warriors did, however, give up the first points of the season so far in the second half, when the...