Be a hero for patients: Donate blood during Red Cross Month

FALLBROOK — The American Red Cross urged the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

The Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road, will host a blood donation opportunity Tuesday, March 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives – patients like Heath Cornford who spent his first 217 days of life in the hospital. Born in February 2018 with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, Heath has undergone many complex surgeries – including a heart transplant – and required a number of blood transfusions.

“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” his mother Mylinda Cornford said. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”

Heath recently celebrated his second birthday and is a thriving, energetic toddler.

Be a hero for patients in need by donating blood.

Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross blood donor app, visiting http://www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at http://www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.

Volunteers are needed.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit http://www.rdcrss.org/driver.

