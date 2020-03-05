Celebrate Women's History Month with Writers Read

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly event, will celebrate Women’s History Month 2020 with an open mic reading of poetry and prose Tuesday, March 10, from 6-7:45 p.m. The reading will feature local poets Kathy O’Fallon and Penny Perry.

Members of the community are invited to share their favorite celebrations of women in the form of creative writing.

First receiving congressional designation in 1987, Women’s History Month is honored by schools, libraries and other institutions across the country with commemorations of women who have made their marks for countless achievements in the arts and sciences and within their families.

The 2020 theme for the month is “Valiant Women of the Vote,” in recognition of the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, recognizing women’s right to vote. Learn more about women's history at http://www.WomensHistoryMonth.gov.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets in Fallbrook.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.