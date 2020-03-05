Donald King Foulkes died peacefully Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adams M. Foulkes and Eva M. Foulkes. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Bruce and daughter Christine.

Donald was born in Peabody, Massachusetts, March 14, 1922. He attended Northeastern University in Boston and returned to complete his education and receive his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering after his service in World War II.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, served as bombardier on a B-24 and flew 27 missions over Germany. On his 28th mission, his plane was shot down and he became a prisoner of war, interred for seven months.

He began his career with General Electric Company in electric utility sales in August 1947 and retired in March 1987 after 40 years. In December 1986, he and his wife of 71 years, moved to Fallbrook.

Donald was a member of Rotary Club, a POW support group, the Fallbrook Players Acting Group and the Curtain Call group. He helped build sets and performed in several plays.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at Sonrise Christian Fellowship, 643 S. Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Donald's memory.

Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary is handling arrangements.