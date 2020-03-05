Fallbrook A Leer Essay and Poetry winners announced

La Paloma sixth grader April Dominguez holds her award-winning essay on Cesar Chavez's legacy and how it affects community service and nonviolence.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Family Literacy, Cesar Chavez Day of Service and Learning, has announced the 2020 student essay and poetry winners.

The winners will be recognized March 28 at the 16th annual Fallbrook A Leer/Reading event at Maie Ellis Elementary School auditorium, beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the program at 10 a.m. Each winner will receive a certificate and other donated items.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students submitted an original poem honoring Martin Luther King or Cesar Chavez. Third-grade winner Itzel Favela from Chelsea Seaux's class at Maie Ellis Elementary School, fourth-grade winner Jackeline Rios from Guillermo Acevedo and Jennifer Mariucci's class at Maie Ellis Elementary and fifth-grade winner Cesar Vasquez Rodriguez from Ms. Nalick's class at William H. Frazier Elementary were the grand prize poetry winners.

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students were asked to write an essay on Chavez's legacy and how it affects community service and nonviolence. The winners include sixth grader April Dominguez from Kenneth Ostroske's class at La Paloma Elementary School, seventh grader Amy Sanchez from Marisela Gonzalez's class at Potter Junior High School and eighth grader Riley Goldstone from Jennifer Koob's class at Potter Junior High School.

Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Family Literacy program includes workshops for parents and story reading for students in preschool through fifth grade. A crafts fair and entertainment, as well as food and games, will be available at the flagpole patio of Maie Ellis Elementary beginning at 11:15 a.m. Books will be given to every participant.

Through the generosity of local donors, business and community members, the event is free to Fallbrook families. Because space is limited, parents must pre-register their child through their respective public schools. Flyers have been sent home with students from each school in Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. Parents are encouraged to register early and call their local school for more details.

For more information on how to volunteer, contact Leticia Maldonado Stamos at (760) 468-0362 or Maria Gomez at (760) 689-5841.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.