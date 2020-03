Fallbrook chamber offers events in March

Last updated 3/4/2020 at 2:20am

FALLBROOK - The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following events in March.

March 9 – Educational Seminar: Safeguarding Your Business; 5:30 p.m.

March 12 – SunUpper at the Pink Pineapple Boutique; 8 a.m.

March 18 – SunDowner at Fallbrook Senior Center; 5:30 p.m.

March 19 – Women in Networking event: Tour of Finch Frolic Gardens; 9:30 a.m.

March 27 – Lunch Mob at Trupiano’s Italian Bistro; Noon

Call the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.