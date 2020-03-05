Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook High School choir presents spring concert

 
Last updated 3/4/2020 at 12:50am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High vocal music department brings “An Evening of Song,” Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at the Bob Burton Center of Performing Arts at the high school.

The classical concert will feature the Warrior choir singing songs such as “Mangwani Mpulele,” a Zulu folk song, arranged by Lana Walters. It also features the Madrigals advanced vocal ensemble singing selections such as “Garden of My Own,” a calming ballad, arranged by Daniel Kallman.

Soloists include senior Roseline Sanchez, singing “Chi Voul La Zingarella,” junior Sydney Breese singing “Das Veilchen” and sophomore Damon Gallegos singing “Die Forelle.”

Finally, the entire department will come together to sing the “Taco Bell Canon” and a madrigal version of Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” The entire concert is sung by choral students and directed by Heather Smith, Fallbrook High’s choral director.

Tickets are $5. All proceeds will support the department, so they can go to festivals and have more concerts.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School.

 
