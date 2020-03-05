Fallbrook Newcomers Club to welcome San Diego Parks and Recreation to March meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club will host their March coffee meeting Thursday, March 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

All new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz are invited to attend, meet other new residents and find out more about the Newcomers Club and what social activities are offered.

The March meeting will welcome a representative from the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department who will make a presentation on the planned San Luis River Park in Bonsall and answer any questions attendees may have.

For more information about the Fallbrook Newcomers Club, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.