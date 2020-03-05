FUESD superintendent campaigning to serve as president of school administrators' association

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District’s superintendent is one of two candidates running to become the next president of a national school administrators’ organization.

The American Association of School Administrators includes superintendents and other administrative officials from across the country among its members and, according to its website, “serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill.”

Singh is campaigning to become president of the organization in 2021. Her only other opponent is Paul Imhoff, superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

According to a news release from AASA, their campaigns began at the AASA Governing Board’s annual meeting Feb. 12, which was held in San Diego.

Imhoff has been a member of AASA since 2007 and is a current member of the organization’s executive committee, after serving five years on AASA’s governing board, according to the news release. He has served as superintendent of Upper Arlington Schools since 2013 and previously led a school district in Mariemont, Ohio, for six years.

Singh has been an AASA member since 2011 and has served on the organization’s executive committee since 2017. She was director of instruction at the Solana Beach School District before she came to Fallbrook.

She and Imhoff gave public speeches at the second general session of AASA’s meeting in San Diego Feb. 14.

Ballots were sent to all AASA members by email that day, and voting concludes Friday, March 6. The winner will be announced three days later, Monday, March 9 and will serve as president-elect beginning July 1, then take over the presidency a year later, according to AASA.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.