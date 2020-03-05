Kinder Round Up to come March 31

FALLBROOK – It is that time of year again. Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Kinder Round Up is coming Tuesday, March 31. All families with children who will be at least 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are welcome to come meet the teachers, register their children and learn everything children have to look forward to in their educational journey.

Visit http://www.FUESD.org/KinderRoundUp to learn more.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.