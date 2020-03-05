Local student named to SJU dean's list

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – William Lee, son of Mike Lee of Fallbrook, California, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Saint John’s University. Lee is a sophomore political science major.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have a semester GPA of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points are awarded. Students included on the dean’s list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.

Submitted by Saint John’s University.