Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local student named to SJU dean's list

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2020 at 11:45pm



COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – William Lee, son of Mike Lee of Fallbrook, California, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Saint John’s University. Lee is a sophomore political science major.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have a semester GPA of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points are awarded. Students included on the dean’s list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.

Submitted by Saint John’s University.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/04/2020 21:45