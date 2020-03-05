Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

VFW Auxiliary to serve corned beef and cabbage

 
Last updated 3/4/2020 at 1:01am

New members are welcomed by members of the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Auxiliary, from left, Jeaneane Henson, Shelby Watson, Christa Oast-Hoag, Phyllis Wagner, Bree Salas, Deb Bottomly, Dana McCarthy, Barbara Adams, Jayne Underhill, Jean McCasland, Midge Thomas, Shara French, Ronne Branson and Anne Richter.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Auxiliary raises funds to support local veterans and projects.

Their next event is a St. Patrick's dinner of corned beef and cabbage to be held March 13. All are welcome to come and enjoy, 1175 S. Old Stage Road.

For more than 100 years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary has been fulfilling its original objectives by supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans, service members and their families and spreading patriotism nationwide.

Fundraisers also include their second Friday dinners at the post; all are welcome to join them.

Submitted by Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Auxiliary.

 
