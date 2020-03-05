Events for all ages found at Fallbrook Library

The Fallbrook Branch Library offers a variety of events for the whole community from children's activities and concerts to book clubs and lectures.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in March including concerts, kindergarten gear up sessions as well as teen and tween events.

Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 28, at 3 p.m. – Tween Takeover: March 7 is movie and snacks; March 14 is "Just Dance!" and March 28 is a free paint session for those ages 9 to 14. Sign up at the library's front desk or call (760) 731-4650.

Monday, March 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss "The Pioneers" by David McCullough. The story of settlers who began America's migration west. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Mondays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30, at 4 p.m. – STEAM after school activities: March 9 is "Cracking Open Geodes;" March 16 is "Tickle Plants;" March 23 is "Slime" and March 30 is "Radical Reptiles!"

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Kindergarten Gear-Up! Beginning on every Tuesday from March 10 through May 19 the library will hold a 10-session program that prepares children ages 3 1/2 to 5 and parents with the skills needed to be ready for kindergarten.

Tuesdays, March 10, 17 and 24, at 4 p.m. – Teen Time: Teens ages 12 to 17 are invited to join together for fun activities. March 10 is fuse beads; March 17 is rock art and March 24 is water color class with Niki.

Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. – Lecture: Laurel Lozzi will share her experiences in Nepal and Bhutan with personal images, stories and insightful reflections. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. – Page Turners: The adult fiction book club will discuss "Save Me the Plums" by Ruth Reichl. Copies of the book are available for check out.

Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. – Concert: Highland Way. The Celtic band will perform traditional Celtic music from Scotland and Ireland, including some originals. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Trio Celeste will perform Beethoven's Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society.

Thursday, March 26, at 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney and Friends. Pianist Lesi Mei will perform Ludwig Beethoven Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90; Johannes Brahms' Intermezzi, Op. 117; Bach-Busoni's Chaconne in D Minor and Robert Schumann's Kreisleriana, Op. 16. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, March 26, at 4 p.m. – Teen video game tournament.

Tuesday, March 31 – The library will be closed for Cesar Chavez holiday.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends of the Fallbrook Library sponsored events.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.