Women's connection to feature crystals and a cowgirl

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women’s Connection will have a time to sparkle with Swarovski Crystals and a time to listen to the beautiful music and vocal talents of Cindy James, Friday, March 20.

This program will include brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in Beverly Mansion, from 10 a.m. until noon; doors will open at 9:15 a.m. to give time to shop.

Program speaker Adrienne Keiper retired from her management position at University of California San Diego, took a year off and then hosted exchange students for a few years. In the fall of 2016, she helped launch Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski in the San Diego area.

Music will be provided by award-winning recording artist Cindy James, a singer, songwriter, worship leader, speaker, wife and mother of two boys, Brian and Nathan. Nathan, her special gift, has Down syndrome.

Guest speaker Paula Abbott, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a Texas cowgirl, shares her dramatic story of how she went from shattered dreams to a beautiful life with “Confessions of a Texas Cowgirl that went from Broken to Beautiful!”

Pianist Jean Dixon will provide the background music.

The cost per ticket is $25 for adults which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.

