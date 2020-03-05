Palomar Health offers health-education

SAN DIEGO – Palomar Health will host a variety of free and low-cost health-education classes and screenings led by physicians and other health professionals during the month of March. Following is a schedule for March 16-30 with registration information:

Supportive Nutrition for Seniors

Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Education Classroom

Monday, March 16, 1-2:30 p.m.

Join dietician Janice Baker for a discussion on senior nutrition such as weight management, diets for medical needs and reducing risk of malnutrition.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880.

Beat Back Pain

Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Raymond Family Conference Center

Wednesday, March 18, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Battling back pain? Spine surgeon Dr. Paul D. Kim will discuss the causes, diagnosis and advanced options for back and neck pain relief.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Heal Your Hips

Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Raymond Family Conference Center

Thursday, March 19, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Are painful hips keeping you from doing the things you love? Join orthopedic surgeon Dr. Pascual Dutton for an informative discussion on the causes of hip deterioration and advanced options for treatment.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Low Cost/High Nutrition: Healthful Eating on a Budget

Palomar Health San Marcos, second floor classroom

Monday, March 23, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Education Classroom

Monday, March 23, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Healthy eating does not need to be a budget buster! Dietician Janice Baker will discuss simple and cost-effective ways to nourish yourself without sacrificing taste.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

My Beating Heart

Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Education Classroom

Monday, March 23, from 1-3 p.m.

Abnormalities in your heart’s electrical system can cause your heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly. Nurse Luanne Arangio-Law will discuss the signs, symptoms and treatments of heart rhythm problems.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Balance Basics

Palomar Health San Marcos, second floor classroom

Tuesday, March 24, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Join physical therapist Dr. Lindsay Chesney as she discusses the balance system, assessment of balance disorders and conditions that cause balance problems. Attendees will learn fall prevention basics and practice balance exercises.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

What is Coronary Artery Disease?

Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Raymond Family Conference Center

Tuesday, March 24, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Coronary artery disease is the result of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries, leading to blockages that could cause a heart attack. Join cardiologist Dr. Mikhail Malek for an informative class on the causes, prevention and treatment options.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Managing the Emotional Aspects of Caregiving

Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Education Classroom

Wednesday, March 25, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Discover how to recognize, understand and respond to the emotional challenges of being a caregiver. Also learn stress management techniques.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Minimally Invasive Hysterectomy and Robotic Surgery in Gynecology

Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Raymond Family Conference Center

Wednesday, March 25, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Urogynecologist Dr. Brano Cizmar will discuss the benefits of minimally invasive and robotic approaches to hysterectomy and gynecology procedures such as pelvic organ prolapse repair.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

What is that Itch?

Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Education Classroom

Friday, March 27, from 1-3 p.m.

Join nurse Luanne Arangio-Law for an overview of common skin disorders. She will discuss diagnostic tests, treatment options and when to see your health care professional.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Alternative Treatments for Chronic Pain

Palomar Medical Center Poway, Conference Room C/D

Monday, March 30, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Is chronic pain taking over your life and keeping you from doing things you enjoy? Anesthesiologist and chronic pain specialist Dr. Zachary Cohen will share nonsurgical pain management techniques to help you live pain free while reducing the amount of medications you take.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Common Blood Tests

Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Education Classroom

Monday, March 30, from 1-3 p.m.

Join nurse Luanne Arangio-Law as she discusses the most common blood tests and what they’re used for.

Free; registration required: http://www.PalomarHealth.org/Classes or call (800) 628-2880

Basic Diabetes Education Series in Spanish

Free; call (760) 405-2225 for information, dates, times and location.

Submitted by Palomar Health.