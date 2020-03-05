Review of techniques in managing depression

Stanley Popovich

Some people have a difficult time managing their depression. Sometimes, their depression and fears can get the best of them. As a result, here is a short list of techniques that a person can use to help manage their depression.

One of the ways to manage depression is to challenge negative thinking with positive statements and realistic thinking. When encountering thoughts that make a person fearful or depressed, they can challenge those thoughts by asking themselves questions that will maintain objectivity and common sense. For example, they are afraid that if they do not get that job promotion then they will be stuck at their job forever. This thought depresses them; however, their thinking in this situation is unrealistic. The fact is that there all are kinds of jobs available and just because they don’t get this job promotion doesn’t mean that they will never get one. In addition, people change jobs all the time, and they always have that option of going elsewhere if they are unhappy at their present location.

Some people get depressed and have a difficult time getting out of bed in the mornings. When this struggle happens, a person should take a deep breath and try to find something to do to get their mind off the problem. A person could take a walk, listen to some music, read the newspaper or do an activity that will give them a fresh perspective on things. Doing something will get their mind off the problem and give them confidence to do other things.

Sometimes, a person can get depressed over a task that they will have to perform in the near future. When this issue happens, they can visualize doing the task in their mind. For instance, the person and their team have to play in the championship volleyball game in front of a large group of people in the next few days. Before the big day comes, they could imagine playing the game in their mind. They could imagine that they’re playing in front of a large audience. By playing the game in their mind, they will be better prepared to perform for real when the time comes. Self-visualization is a great way to reduce the fear and stress of a coming situation.

Another technique that is helpful is to have a small notebook of positive statements that makes them feel good. Whenever the person comes across an affirmation that makes them feel good, they could write it down in a small notebook that they can carry around in their pocket. Whenever they feel depressed, they could open up the small notebook and read those statements.

Take advantage of the help that is available. If possible, talk to a professional who can help manage fears and anxieties. They will be able to provide additional advice and insights on how to deal with a current problem. By talking to a professional, a person can help themselves in the long run because they will become better able to deal with their problems in the future. Managing fears and anxieties takes practice. The more they practice, the better they will become.

The techniques that I have just covered are some basic ways to manage depression; however, the best bet is to get some help from a professional.

Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non Resistant Methods.” His book has become popular with over 300 positive book reviews and counting. For more information, visit http://www.managingfear.com.