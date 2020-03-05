Coronavirus fears spark event cancellations around San Diego region

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Amid continued concerns about the coronavirus, more event cancellations and postponements were announced today, including the Kyoto Prize Symposium at UC San Diego and the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering at Miramar College, which was scheduled for Saturday.

The Kyoto Prize symposium, which attracts international leaders in advanced technology, astrophysical sciences and theater, was planned for March 18-19. It will be rescheduled, according to a UCSD Twitter post that did not specify a new date.

Several conferences at the San Diego Convention Center were canc...