Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Coronavirus fears spark event cancellations around San Diego region

 
Last updated 3/11/2020 at 4:07pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Amid continued concerns about the coronavirus, more event cancellations and postponements were announced today, including the Kyoto Prize Symposium at UC San Diego and the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering at Miramar College, which was scheduled for Saturday.

The Kyoto Prize symposium, which attracts international leaders in advanced technology, astrophysical sciences and theater, was planned for March 18-19. It will be rescheduled, according to a UCSD Twitter post that did not specify a new date.

Several conferences at the San Diego Convention Center were canc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
