Fallbrook Food Pantry, Bonsall Rotary allocated Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding

The Fallbrook Food Pantry and the Bonsall Rotary Club were allocated Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants Feb. 25.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to allocate $50,000 to the Fallbrook Food Pantry for the acquisition of a new building facility and $10,000 to the Bonsall Rotary Club for the chapter's Wine, Brews and Blues Festival fundraiser.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to nonprofit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to nonprofit organizations, county superviso...