Fire department update includes weed abatement and homeowner's insurance

Chief Stephen Abbott

North County Fire Protection District

With long-range weather forecasts predicting an early start to the fire season, which is increasingly becoming a year-round threat, a number of steps are being taken now to maximize community’s preparedness.

To begin, in the near future the annual weed abatement notices will be mailed districtwide. Please note that the date for compliance is May 15, a full month earlier than last year. Fire prevention personnel will begin compliance inspections after that deadline has passed.

Additionally, the timeframe for completion has als...