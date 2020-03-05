Interpreter Marketplace app launches

FALLBROOK – A new smartphone app has launched exclusively in San Diego County. The app, Interpreter Marketplace, was created locally and addresses the language barrier issue seen daily throughout the county. It allows individuals, as well as businesses, to book foreign language or American Sign Language interpreters who will travel right to them for their language needs.

Every day, throughout San Diego County, individuals need interpreters for immigration hearings, doctor appointments, weddings and endless other personal matters. Additionally, San Diego professionals need language services daily at law offices, schools, health care facilities, corporations and countless other businesses. Interpreter Marketplace makes it easier for all of those in need to connect with language service professionals in their area.

Interpreter Marketplace deals exclusively in on-site interpretation, which sets it apart from language service apps that use machine translation or artificial intelligence, this app uses actual human intelligence. The Interpreter Marketplace app connects interpreters right to the customer. All appointment coordination is done directly inside of the app by the customer and interpreter themselves. It creates opportunities for independently contracted interpreters and fills a need of those who rely on language services to function day to day.

Features of the app include browsing interpreters based on price and location, as well as the ability to see interpreter background profiles and a rating system contributed to by consumers. It also includes a feature which may allow users to see the location of the interpreter starting one hour before the appointment to provide an idea of their time of arrival; interpreters choose to enable or disable their location option. The goal of the app is to make breaking down language barriers in San Diego County as easy and seamless as possible, to ensure everyone has the opportunity to communicate no matter their situation.

Submitted by Interpreter Marketplace.