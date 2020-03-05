Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

MacDonald to be honored as Woman of the Year

 
Last updated 3/3/2020 at 11:59pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Lila MacDonald will be honored by District 75 Woman of the Year Assemblymember Marie Waldron in March.

Last week it was announced that Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Lila MacDonald would visit Sacramento in March to attend a luncheon and a state session at the Capitol where she will be honored as Woman of the Year by District 75 Assemblymember Marie Waldron.

"At first it was surreal," MacDonald said in a phone interview. "I mean, when you think about how many people are in the district, it kind of blows me away and truly I'm used to honoring other people because I'm working for the cause, not the applause. So, it's kind of weird to be receiving something.

