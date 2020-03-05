MacDonald to be honored as Woman of the Year

Last week it was announced that Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Lila MacDonald would visit Sacramento in March to attend a luncheon and a state session at the Capitol where she will be honored as Woman of the Year by District 75 Assemblymember Marie Waldron.

"At first it was surreal," MacDonald said in a phone interview. "I mean, when you think about how many people are in the district, it kind of blows me away and truly I'm used to honoring other people because I'm working for the cause, not the applause. So, it's kind of weird to be receiving something.

"I do what I...