Mother of woman killed in 2015 crash funds martial arts scholarship in daughter's memory

Valerie King receives an honorary black belt and commemorative belt rack Saturday, Feb. 29, from Martial Art Concepts owner Mike Knox, left, for her daughter Haylee King, who was killed in a car accident in 2015.

The family of a young woman from Fallbrook who lost her life in a car accident almost five years ago will honor her memory with a scholarship to allow children to take classes at the same martial arts academy she once attended.

Valerie King was at the Saturday, Feb. 29, grand re-opening of Martial Art Concepts on Brandon Road – the school recently came under new ownership – to present the first scholarship, covering half a year's worth of classes, and receive an honorary black belt for her daughter.

Valeria King's daughter, Haylee King, was killed in 2015 when the Jeep she was riding in...