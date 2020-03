Sheriff's Log Last updated 3/3/2020 at 8:51pm



Feb. 16 1000 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting 1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Disorderly conduct 2600 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia 1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Disorderly conduct Feb. 17 1200 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism 800 block Morro Rd Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon 800 block Hillpark Ln Fraud Feb. 18 700 block W. Fallbrook St Arrest: Obstructing an officer 4700 block Via Tala Arrest: Juvenile curfew violation 700 block W. Fallbrook St Arrest: Obstructing an officer 1100 block Old Stage...





