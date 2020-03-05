Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Super Tuesday: Sanders wins California, Issa to face Campa-Najjar in 50th

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2020 at 4:32pm



WEDNESDAY March 4, 2020 UPDATE:

As of noon. with 100% of the ballots counted, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is the clear winner of the California primary.

Proposition 13 lost in San Diego County as well as statewide.

Measure A, which would have required voter approval for amendments to the San Diego County general plan, failed with 51% voting aainst. Measure B, which would have authorized changes to the general plan to allow the Newland Sierra housing development to be constructed north of Escondido, also failed, with 58.5% voting 'no.'

Ammar Campa-Najjar and Darrell Issa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019