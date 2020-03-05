Super Tuesday: Sanders wins California, Issa to face Campa-Najjar in 50th

WEDNESDAY March 4, 2020 UPDATE:

As of noon. with 100% of the ballots counted, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is the clear winner of the California primary.

Proposition 13 lost in San Diego County as well as statewide.

Measure A, which would have required voter approval for amendments to the San Diego County general plan, failed with 51% voting aainst. Measure B, which would have authorized changes to the general plan to allow the Newland Sierra housing development to be constructed north of Escondido, also failed, with 58.5% voting 'no.'

Ammar Campa-Najjar and Darrell Issa...