Supervisors OK land purchase for Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors today unanimously approved the $1.1 million purchase of a nearly seven-acre parcel for a park in Fallbrook.

The 6.8-acre property, owned by Barr Ranch LLC, is located south of Fallbrook Road between Morro and Golden roads.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose district includes Fallbrook, said the town doesn't have enough parks. He added the county will hold meetings with residents to see what kind of amenities residents would like included. He said some early requests include playgrounds and a skate park.

Fallbrook currently has three local parks, providing 1...