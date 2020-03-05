U.S. Forest service requests assistance from RivCo Fire Department

A Cal Fire Riverside helicopter circles over a controlled burn in the Cleveland National Forest that began to spread due to shifting winds on Friday. Valley News/Ryan Ponitz photo

The Riverside County Fire Department is responding to a U.S. Forest Service controlled burn on South Main Divide Road near the unincorporated area of Lake Elsinore this afternoon.

The request for assistance was made Friday, March 6 at 12:36 p.m. according to the Riverside County Fire Department's live incident feed.

Firefighters began the prescribed burn about 8:30 a.m. today but a shifting wind pushed the flames over a containment line, according to Darrell Vance with the Trabuco Ranger District.

Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson Tawny Cabral, said the fire, which is located ou...