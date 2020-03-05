Addressing homelessness in Fallbrook

A few weeks ago, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors passed a comprehensive board policy to address homelessness in the unincorporated area of the county. My office has received numerous questions from Fallbrook residents and the surrounding areas. There seems to be some misinformation, and I want to provide you with an update.

The immediate concerns addressed in the board letter focus on the areas in East County such as Spring Valley and Lakeside where the population of homeless camping exceeds several hundred. The East County will be treated much differently than the North County.

The North County areas, such as Fallbrook, will have increased sheriff’s Homeless Outreach visits with contracted providers to assist in triaging those in need into appropriate services.

Additionally, I have requested a list of available properties in the unincorporated areas of North County and available county properties in North County cities that could be used for permanent housing. Once this list has been vetted by our Housing and Community Development team, I will provide the available locations to municipalities and community planning groups to review for input.

I feel very strongly we have an opportunity to create housing for those that are seeking assistance and do this in a way that will enhance communities. If you have any other questions regarding this action, email me at Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov.