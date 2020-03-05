Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District 

Addressing homelessness in Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2020 at 6:54pm



A few weeks ago, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors passed a comprehensive board policy to address homelessness in the unincorporated area of the county. My office has received numerous questions from Fallbrook residents and the surrounding areas. There seems to be some misinformation, and I want to provide you with an update.

The immediate concerns addressed in the board letter focus on the areas in East County such as Spring Valley and Lakeside where the population of homeless camping exceeds several hundred. The East County will be treated much differently than the North County.

The North County areas, such as Fallbrook, will have increased sheriff’s Homeless Outreach visits with contracted providers to assist in triaging those in need into appropriate services.

Additionally, I have requested a list of available properties in the unincorporated areas of North County and available county properties in North County cities that could be used for permanent housing. Once this list has been vetted by our Housing and Community Development team, I will provide the available locations to municipalities and community planning groups to review for input.

I feel very strongly we have an opportunity to create housing for those that are seeking assistance and do this in a way that will enhance communities. If you have any other questions regarding this action, email me at Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/04/2020 22:01