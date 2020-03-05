VFW thanks Village News

As the post commander of the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924, I would like to say thank you to the Village News for printing a great article about burger night at the Fallbrook VFW.

We have had two burger nights since the article ran, and they have been busy. We average 35 burgers or so and have been up over 45 burgers for the last two burger nights.

Several of those that came in said they read the article and heard about the burgers and wanted to see for themselves. They all said they would be back and bring friends.

On behalf of myself and the members of Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924, we would like to thank the Village News for their undeniable support for the VFW and the veterans in the community. It is businesses like you that assist us in our mission to support all veterans active or not and the local programs in the community.

Chris Ingraham

Post Commander of Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924