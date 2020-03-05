Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Board of Supervisors approves urban agriculture incentive ordinance

 
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance to establish urban agriculture incentive zones, under which a tax reduction is given to residents who set up a small farm on their property.

In exchange for a tax reduction, eligible landowners would enter into a contract with the county to dedicate their land for agricultural use for a minimum of five years.

Those who qualify must have vacant parcels measuring between 0.1 and 3 acres, containing non-residential structures, and be located within unincorporated urban areas of at least 250,000 people.

