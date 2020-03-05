Riverside County Election Results
Last updated 3/4/2020 at 9:50am
UPDATE: Wednesday, March 4, at 8 a.m.
Special Election – Ca. Senate 28th District
Melissa Melendez – 41.5%
Anna Nevenic – 2.9%
Elizabeth Romero – 21.7%
John Schwab – 13.4%
Joy Silver – 20.6%
Riverside County Supervisors
District 1
Kevin Jefferies (I) – 53.4%
Debbie Walsh – 23.6%
Melissa Bourbonnais – 23.0%
District 3
Chuck Washington (I) – 57.3%
Joe Scarafone – 12.8%
Courtney Sheehan – 12.8%
Mike Juarez – 9.1%
Edison Gomez-Krauss – 8.0%
California Assembly
42nd District
Chad Mayes (I) – 36.7%
Andrew F. Kotyuk – 33.9%
Deni Antoinette Mazingo – 29.5%
67th District
Jerry Carlos – 32.9%
Kelly Seyarto – 29.1%
Jeremy Smith – 18.0%
Steve Manos – 14.5%
Nick Pardue – 5.5%
75th District
Marie Waldron (I) – 59.6%
Roger Garcia – 5.2%
Karen Kate Schwartz – 35.2%
U.S. House of Representatives
50th District
Marisa Calderon – 5.1%
Ammar Campa-Najjar – 34.4%
Jose Cortes – 0.7%
Helen L. Horvath – 0.6%
Darrel Issa –24.9%
Brian Jones – 10.8%
Lucinda KWH Jahn – 0.2%
Carl DeMaio – 21.0%
Henry Alan Ota – 0.4%
Nathan Nate Wilkins – 2.0%
42nd District
Ken Calvert (I) – 61.9%
Regina Marston – 17.3%
William Liam O'Mara – 20.8%
36th District
Raul Ruiz (I) – 57.7%
Erin Cruz – 22.9%
Patrice Kimbler – 8.1%
Stephan Wolkowicz – 11.3%
PROP 13
YES 44.1%
NO 55.9%
