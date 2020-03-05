Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

Riverside County Election Results

 
Last updated 3/4/2020 at 9:50am

UPDATE: Wednesday, March 4, at 8 a.m.

Special Election – Ca. Senate 28th District

Melissa Melendez – 41.5%

Anna Nevenic – 2.9%

Elizabeth Romero – 21.7%

John Schwab – 13.4%

Joy Silver – 20.6%

Riverside County Supervisors

District 1

Kevin Jefferies (I) – 53.4%

Debbie Walsh – 23.6%

Melissa Bourbonnais – 23.0%

District 3

Chuck Washington (I) – 57.3%

Joe Scarafone – 12.8%

Courtney Sheehan – 12.8%

Mike Juarez – 9.1%

Edison Gomez-Krauss – 8.0%

California Assembly

42nd District

Chad Mayes (I) – 36.7%

Andrew F. Kotyuk – 33.9%

Deni Antoinette Mazingo – 29.5%

67th District

Jerry Carlos – 32.9%

Kelly Seyarto – 29.1%

Jeremy Smith – 18.0%

Steve Manos – 14.5%

Nick Pardue – 5.5%

75th District

Marie Waldron (I) – 59.6%

Roger Garcia – 5.2%

Karen Kate Schwartz – 35.2%

U.S. House of Representatives

50th District

Marisa Calderon – 5.1%

Ammar Campa-Najjar – 34.4%

Jose Cortes – 0.7%

Helen L. Horvath – 0.6%

Darrel Issa –24.9%

Brian Jones – 10.8%

Lucinda KWH Jahn – 0.2%

Carl DeMaio – 21.0%

Henry Alan Ota – 0.4%

Nathan Nate Wilkins – 2.0%

42nd District

Ken Calvert (I) – 61.9%

Regina Marston – 17.3%

William Liam O'Mara – 20.8%

36th District

Raul Ruiz (I) – 57.7%

Erin Cruz – 22.9%

Patrice Kimbler – 8.1%

Stephan Wolkowicz – 11.3%

PROP 13

YES 44.1%

NO 55.9%

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

