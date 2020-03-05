Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

10 Warrior grapplers qualify for masters

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2020 at 6:41pm



The CIF San Diego Section has four divisional wrestling tournaments with a specified number of wrestlers in each division qualifying for the all-division Masters Tournament the following weekend. The CIF wrestling divisions are based on enrollment rather than competitive balance, and Fallbrook High School is in Division II. This year Fallbrook placed third among Division II teams while 10 individuals placed high enough to advance to the Masters Tournament.

“The divisional tournament went very well for us. I’m very happy with the way our team performed,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019