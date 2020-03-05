10 Warrior grapplers qualify for masters

The CIF San Diego Section has four divisional wrestling tournaments with a specified number of wrestlers in each division qualifying for the all-division Masters Tournament the following weekend. The CIF wrestling divisions are based on enrollment rather than competitive balance, and Fallbrook High School is in Division II. This year Fallbrook placed third among Division II teams while 10 individuals placed high enough to advance to the Masters Tournament.

“The divisional tournament went very well for us. I’m very happy with the way our team performed,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera s...