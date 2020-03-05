Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Depleted Warriors miss girls' soccer playoffs

 
By the end of the 2019-2020 season Fallbrook High School’s girls’ soccer team had a roster of 13 available players including some who had been called up from the junior varsity. The Warriors finished the season with a 1-6-3 Valley League record and a 4-12-3 overall mark; the Warriors did not receive a berth in the CIF Division II playoffs.

“We had injuries on both JV and varsity,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said. “Even then the girls played well.”

Fallbrook’s only league victory was Jan. 28 against Valley Center High School but, in the second round of league play, the Jagua...



