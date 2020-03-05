Fallbrook Girls Rugby U18s finish 5th at LA Invitational 7s

Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club's U18 and U16 teams pose for a photo after finish their games at the Los Angeles Invitational 7s tournament at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Controversy surrounded a quarterfinal match involving the Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club's U18 7s team and South Bay High School Spartans Friday, Feb. 28, at the first-ever Los Angeles Invitations 7s tournament in Irvine.

The Warriors were playing their fourth game of the day in the High School Girls Open Division and lined up to play against South Bay's Open Team. Instead, South Bay trotted out several, if not all of their High School Elite Division players for the game, which included Elite players from Utah teams.

The Warriors, who haven't played in the 7s format for about six months, lost...