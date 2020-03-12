County public defender seeks nominations for Remarkable Teens

These 25 students were honored for their accomplishments in the first Most Remarkable Teens in San Diego awards in 2019.

Do you know of any teens in San Diego County who deserve recognition for something remarkable they do? The San Diego County public defender is seeking nominations through April 1 for teens ages 13-19 who are doing something extraordinary in 25 non-traditional categories, many of which showcase creativity or social activism.

"The 25 Most Remarkable Teens in San Diego program gives us an opportunity to recognize the many exceptional accomplishments of young people in our community," public defender Randy Mize said. "Young people who are motivated, committed to their community, inspiring in their talents and skills or who have shown the courage to confront and overcome adversity deserve to be recognized. Kids doing remarkable things are often left in the shadows. I absolutely love this program."

The nominations are reviewed by San Diego County public defender attorney advisers and the Public Defender Youth Council, a group of high school students working with the county Public Defender's Office to develop and implement youth civic engagement projects throughout San Diego.

All nominees will be given a personal interview and receive a certification of recognition for being nominated.

Some of the categories this year include youth activism, art, campus leadership, community service, courage to overcome adversity, public speaking, fashion design, writing, technology, photography, innovation and personal determination. To review all the categories, complete the fillable nomination form and consider submitting a nomination for a teen.

The 25 teens selected will receive their awards at a special ceremony Friday, May 8, in the Neil Morgan Auditorium at the San Diego Central Library. Awards will be presented by elected officials in the presence of parents, nominators, teachers, school administrators and community leaders.

Nomination forms must be completed and submitted no later than April 1. Email it to connie.howard@sdcounty.ca.gov or mail it to Connie Howard, San Diego County Public Defender Youth Council, 450 B St., Suite 1210, San Diego, CA 92101.