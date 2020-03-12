Deming named to honor roll

LAWRENCE – More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester, including Julia Deming of Fallbrook who attends the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The students, from the University of Kansas’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 84 of 105 Kansas counties, 46 other states and territories and 43 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the schools of Architecture and Design; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy and Social Welfare.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum GPA and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Submitted by the University of Kansas.