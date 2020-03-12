Fallbrook Garden Club presents 'All About Lavender and its Benefits'

FALLBROOK – Sarah Jones, a lavender consultant and herbalist, from Keys Creek Lavender Farm will be the guest speaker at the March 31 Garden Club's general meeting to discuss "All About Lavender and its Benefits."

There are various lavenders and a myriad uses for this versatile plant. Lavender farms are so beneficial for all and for the bees. The West Coast has many small family farms from San Diego to Washington state.

The meeting takes place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time and potluck are at 12:30 p.m., the business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

The 84th Flower Show and Plant Sale will take place Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.