Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mary Paul Tomaskevitch,

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/13/2020 at 3:12am

Mary Paul Tomaskevitch

Mary Paul Tomaskevitch, 95, passed away March 3, 2020, in Fallbrook, California. She was born March 3, 1925, in Decatur, Alabama, to John and Inez Isley. She grew up in Ohio and Florida.

Mary had many accomplishments during her lifetime. She was a photographer's model, worked at a bank on Wall Street and joined the U.S. Navy (WAVES) where she was an air traffic controller.

After her military service ended, Mary moved to Fallbrook in 1966 with her husband, William Tomaskevitch. She pursued art and co-founded Brandon Gallery in 1977. Mary was a well-respected and award-winning artist. It was through Palomar College that she taught Experimental Arts/Mixed Media for the Adult Education Department (1987-2010).

The most important part of her life was being a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and often played Scrabble with her family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Tanya Nitcher with spouse Glen; two sisters, Virginia Schoonover and Janet Jones; one brother, Chandler Lucas. She was preceded in death by her husband William Tomaskevitch and son Peter Tomaskevitch.

Many people knew her as Mary T. She will be forever missed and remembered.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/13/2020 09:44