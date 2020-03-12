Phyllis Gibbons died peacefully Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas, Feb. 1, 1931, to Leslie and Thelma Fletcher. The youngest of three children, her family moved to El Monte in the 30s.

At El Monte High School, Phyllis was active in sports and the band. She became an accomplished musician playing the piano, saxophone and clarinet, also marching in the Pasadena Rose Parade. Her love of music captured a trumpet player's heart and Phyllis married Floyd Gibbons in 1952.

A devoted mother and wife, Phyllis raised five children also working as a church secretary, managing retail businesses and eventually owning a business herself. She worked locally in Fallbrook, retiring as a secretary at Fallbrook Convalescent Hospital, now a skilled nursing center.

Phyllis wore many other hats, naming a few, as a traveler, scout leader, artist, avid gardener, Charger fan, wood worker, card player and athlete – she was still playing soccer at 50 years young. Phyllis enjoyed supporting her children's sports activities, attending their games as well as her grandchildren's, baseball, softball, football and lots of soccer.

She shared her sweet, loving spirit with her children, Mark (Melody) Gibbons, Celia (Tom) Shue, Pamela (Don) Simpson, Bill (Pamela) Gibbons, Lisa (John) Almendarez; 19 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren as well as a lifetime of friends.

As Phyllis' kind heart and self-sacrificing ways cared for many others in her life, her family extends a special thank you to her loving caregivers and the Apreva Hospice team.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., March 26, at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.