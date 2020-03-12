Rico Alonzo Burley died Feb. 16, 2020, in Fallbrook. Rico was born to Richard Jr. and Alma Burley May 24, 1977, in Augusta, Georgia.

He graduated from Wilkinson County High School in 1995. Rico joined the United States Marine Corps and served faithfully until he retired. While in the Marines, he studied computer science at California State University San Marcos and became a senior service engineer at Siemens.

Rico enjoyed spending time with his boys. He was very involved in the boys' extracurricular activities. He served as a coach for Fallbrook Youth Rugby and Pop Warner Football, as well as the National Junior Basketball League. He always had a kind and encouraging word ready for anyone who needed it, a smile and a huge heart for the youth.

He leaves to cherish his memory: three sons, R.J., Rocco and Rio of Fallbrook; mother Alma Burley of Crawfordville, Georgia; father Richard Burley, Jr., of Norwood, Georgia; two brothers, Derrick (Monique) Burley of Norwood, Georgia, and Preston (Latricia) Burley of Charlotte, North Carolina; one niece; four nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and friends.

Services entrusted to Dawson's Mortuary, 98 Hopgood St. in Warrenton, Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.dawsonsmortuary.com.

Fallbrook Youth Rugby has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Rico's sons,

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/fyr-coach-burleys-fundraiser