Curtis to demo oil painting

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to the March 21 meeting of the Fallbrook Art Association at 9:15 a.m. at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. The meeting will start with a critique for members – one work each please – by guest artist Chick Curtis.

Following a short business meeting, Curtis will do a demonstration in oil. That afternoon he will conduct a workshop from 1-4 p.m. Those interested in attending should contact Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677.

Curtis had an early interest in art and now share's his love with his students.

"I love to oil paint, do charcoal drawings and make monoprints," Curtis said. "Sometimes I combine all three. Art making is like oxygen to me. I couldn't live without it. As much as I enjoy making art, I love to teach it the most."

He likes to teach the way he likes to learn: with patience, thoughtfulness, tact, encouragement and honesty. His life has included a career in high school counseling, marriage and children, while still managing to draw and make art in various forms, from sign painting, cartooning, calligraphy, woodworking and model trains.

Curtis knows that making art is an inherently solo activity, but points out the importance of getting together with others, particularly artists, to socialize, make art and just have fun.

"My art contains work from studio drawings and paintings of the live model, from photographs I have taken of models, from sketches, memory and pure imagination," Curtis said. "It tells stories without words, sometimes strangely, occasionally with humor, often with beauty, always with joy and wonderment."

For Gallery news, check out http://www.thegalleryfallbrook.com. Class schedules are also available at The Gallery, 127 N. Main Ave., in Fallbrook. This month a new jewelry class will be offered. Check out http://www.fallbrookartassn.org for more information on the Plein Air Event at the Grand Tradition April 22 and the FAA Spring Show in May.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.