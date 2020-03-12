Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook students perform at Legoland

 
Last updated 3/13/2020 at 7:17am

Village News/Julie Reeder photos

Instructor Laura DiDonato, from Academy of World Dance 'n Arts in Fallbrook, leads a group of dancers age 3 to 5, at Legoland's Kid's College.

Village News/Julie Reeder photos

Maie Ellis Elementary students play their ukuleles with their instructor Ruben DeAnda. Their performance was March 1, onstage at Legoland.





 
