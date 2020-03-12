Fallbrook students perform at Legoland

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 3/13/2020 at 7:17am
Village News/Julie Reeder photos
Instructor Laura DiDonato, from Academy of World Dance 'n Arts in Fallbrook, leads a group of dancers age 3 to 5, at Legoland's Kid's College.
Maie Ellis Elementary students play their ukuleles with their instructor Ruben DeAnda. Their performance was March 1, onstage at Legoland.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)