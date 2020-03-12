Trio Céleste returns to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society continues its Classical Sundays Concert Series with Trio Céleste Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Library. The concert is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

Formerly ensemble-in-residence at the Claire Trevor School of the Arts at University of California Irvine, the trio serves as directors of the acclaimed arts organization Chamber Music of Orange County. Their concert schedule spans New York's Carnegie Hall to the Seoul Arts Center in South Korea to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

"I am especially excited that these young performers are returning to Fallbrook," Bob Freaney, president of the board of directors, said. "They are exceptionally talented, incredibly dynamic and will change the way people think about classical music."

The trio includes cellist Ross Gasworth, Ukrainian-born violinist Iryna Krechkovsky and pianist Kevin Kwan Loucks.

The Sunday, March 22, program features two popular but entirely different piano trios: Piano Trio in G Minor, Opus 15 composed by Bedřich Smetana and Felix Mendlessohn's Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor Opus 49.

Smetana's composition was inspired by the death of his beloved daughter who, at the age of 4, succumbed to scarlet fever. Smetana's reaction to her loss was to throw himself into his music, producing at the age of 31, this piano trio which many believe was the first to reveal his full power as a composer. Of equal notoriety is the Mendelssohn Trio which is one of his popular works and is recognized as one of his greatest works.

"This program delivers two of the most well-known piano trios from the Romantic period and, taken together, they are marvelous representations of the musical diversity that flourished in the 1800s across Europe." Freaney said. "This will be quite a concert."

The program preview starts at 2:30 p.m., and a reception will immediately follow the concert on the Poet's Patio. Patrons are encouraged to come early for best seating.

More information is available through http://www.FallbrookMusicSociety.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Music Society.